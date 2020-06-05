XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 June 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 4 June 2020 Mr. Andy Sng, Executive Vice President, Asia exercised options over 7,900 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £15.425 each. On the same day Mr. Sng sold 7,900 Ordinary Shares at a price of £35.57. The shares were granted on 23 February 2016 under the Company's Share Option Plan.

Following the transaction, there is no change to Mr. Sng's beneficial interest in 24,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Andy Sng 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Asia (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £15.425 (exercise price) 7,900 £35.57 (sale price) 7,900 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 4 June 2020 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman