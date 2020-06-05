Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Der goldene Meilenstein mit frappanten Auswirkungen für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKXS ISIN: GB00BYZN9041 Ticker-Symbol: FNWA 
Frankfurt
05.06.20
08:20 Uhr
13,600 Euro
-0,800
-5,56 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,44014,74015:41
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2020 | 15:44
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Future plc: Future PLC Moves Its PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show to June 13, 2020

Postpones out of respect for its global gaming community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Future PLC (LSE:FUTR) has announced that it will postpone its annual PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show, out of respect for its global gaming community. Originally scheduled for June 6, 2020 as part of the Games Celebration, a unified day of gaming announcements, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show now will take place on June 13, starting at 11 am PDT/2 pm EDT.

"The world's eyes are on deeper issues this week," said Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. "Ours are, too. We feel it appropriate to delay this event for a week."

In the wake of E3's cancellation, the company and its subsidiaries, PC Gamer and GamesRadar, led this industry-first, all-virtual independent initiative, based on a desire to bring its global community together despite social distancing. The show delivers exclusive programming, focused on reveals and never-before-seen footage. Additional program updates will follow in the days to come.

Viewers can watch the PC Gaming Show on June 13 beginning at 11 am PDT/2 pm EDT at twitch.tv/pcgamer and the Future Games Show at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT at twitch.tv/gamesradar.

About Future PLC

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.1 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

PRESS CONTACT

Kendall Allen Rockwell
kallen@witstrategy.com
917-714-9213 cell

SOURCE: Future plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592843/Future-PLC-Moves-Its-PC-Gaming-Show-and-the-Future-Games-Show-to-June-13-2020

FUTURE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.