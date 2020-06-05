Future plc: Future PLC Moves Its PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show to June 13, 2020

Postpones out of respect for its global gaming community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Future PLC (LSE:FUTR) has announced that it will postpone its annual PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show, out of respect for its global gaming community. Originally scheduled for June 6, 2020 as part of the Games Celebration, a unified day of gaming announcements, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show now will take place on June 13, starting at 11 am PDT/2 pm EDT.

"The world's eyes are on deeper issues this week," said Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne. "Ours are, too. We feel it appropriate to delay this event for a week."

In the wake of E3's cancellation, the company and its subsidiaries, PC Gamer and GamesRadar, led this industry-first, all-virtual independent initiative, based on a desire to bring its global community together despite social distancing. The show delivers exclusive programming, focused on reveals and never-before-seen footage. Additional program updates will follow in the days to come.

Viewers can watch the PC Gaming Show on June 13 beginning at 11 am PDT/2 pm EDT at twitch.tv/pcgamer and the Future Games Show at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT at twitch.tv/gamesradar.

