Technavio has been monitoring the hybrid cooling towers market and it is poised to grow by USD 136.22 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005205/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Download free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Co., ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., FANS AS, Harrison Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd., Jacir, Johnson Controls International Plc, North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd., and SPX Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Increasing need to reduce environmental impact has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hybrid-cooling-towers-market-industry-analysis
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Power Generation
HVAC
Oil and Gas
Chemical and Petrochemical
Food and Beverage
Other End-users
Geographic Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40888
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hybrid cooling towers market report covers the following areas:
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Size
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Trends
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of hybrid closes-circuit cooling towers as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid cooling towers market growth during the next few years.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid cooling towers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hybrid cooling towers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hybrid cooling towers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid cooling towers market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market Outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Power generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
HVAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Chemical and petrochemical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other end-users Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of hybrid closed-circuit cooling towers
Availability of rental hybrid cooling towers
Incorporation of IoT with hybrid cooling towers
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
Baltimore Aircoil Co.
ENEXIO Management GmbH
EVAPCO Inc.
FANS AS
Harrison Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.
Jacir
Johnson Controls International Plc
North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.
SPX Corp.
PART 13: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005205/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/