Prima Solutions: Learn about State of Art in Reinsurance Management

Prima Solutions Demos Its Cloud-Based Solution, Prima XL, at IASA Virtual Conference

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Prima Solutions Group, a global insurtech group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, will demonstrate during a tailored and online demo its proven reinsurance platform, Prima XL (formerly WebXL).

Learn more about the latest technology for managing ceded and assumed reinsurance at the Insurance Accounting & Systems Association's first virtual annual conference-IASA Xchange, June 8-9. Prima Solutions was formerly Effisoft USA.

Cloud-based, powerful and intuitive, Prima XL collects, centralizes, and analyzes all data for insurers, reinsurers, and brokers. It tracks all information needed to manage treaty and facultative policies. It integrates claims, incidents, accounting data, technical data, auxiliary data, financial data, and more.

Insurers and reinsurers can manage all their policies, from underwriting to renewals. A flexible solution, Prima XL is used by international organizations using multiple currencies and multiple GAAP requirements.

Click here to set up an appointment for a tailored demonstration of Prima XL .

About Prima Solutions USA

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Prima-Solutions USA is the Group's North American division, covering all business processes in the life insurance, health insurance (for groups and individuals), non-life insurance, and reinsurance sectors.

The group serves more than 300 customers and works with a global network of partners. We help insurance companies go digital more quickly through our highly configurable, modular, and cloud-based all-web software suite. www.prima-solutions.com

US clients include State Auto Insurance Companies, Encova, USAA, AXA, FBL, Genpact, and others.

