FactMR: Scaling the Impact: Mycoplasma Detection Market Joins the Battle against COVID-19 Crisis

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / The global mycoplasma detection market will grow at a double-digit CAGR through 2029. Mycoplasma detection is garnering huge adoption in contamination testing in tissue culture, cell culture, and purified biologics. While conventional detection techniques for mycoplasma contamination require about 4 weeks, mycoplasma detection driven by advanced methods deliver immediate results with minimal error.

Biopharmaceuticals account for around a quarter of overall pharmaceutical industry revenue. Excellent efficiency of biopharmaceuticals in addressing chronic disorders is pushing their adoption, and thus, their production is surging manifolds. Mycoplasma is a prevalent contaminant in the biopharmaceuticals sector, as such, mycoplasma detection is witnessing considerable application to assure product safety. With innovative contamination detection techniques in the cards and rising usage of biopharmaceuticals in healthcare industry, the mycoplasma detection market will follow a positive growth curve.

"Governments, especially in developed regions, are increasingly investing in research-based activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. As such, increasing R&D projects in these industries are paving way for novel approaches for drug discovery and development, thereby, offering potential application scope for mycoplasma detection products," says the Fact.MR study.

Mycoplasma Detection Market: Key Takeaways

Market players continue to invest in kits & reagents in mycoplasma detection for cell culture applications.

PCR would remain the preferred technique, as it delivers rapid and accurate results.

Owing to surging R&D investments on drug discovery, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies would remain the key revenue generators.

North America and Europe will continue to engage stakeholders, given the notable increase in research and production within biopharmaceutical industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic would offer conducive ground for players in mycoplasma detection market.

Anticipated Market Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left public health systems and global economies in disarray. As caseloads continue to increase, the healthcare industry is striving hard to ensure the safety of their staff as well as find a cure for COVID-19. The mycoplasma market is poised to expand amidst the public health crisis. A common area of expansion is specialization in the PCR technique. Ongoing research into the treatment for the COVID-19 reveals that quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (q RT-PCR) testing is a crucial approach to mitigate the effects of the contagion.

Mycoplasma Detection Market - Key Driving Factors

Increasing investments in R&D of biopharmaceuticals to drive market growth.

Rise in collaborations between contract research organizations (CRO), and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Growing cell culture contamination due to mycoplasma is set to broaden adoption of mycoplasma detection kits.

Mycoplasma Detection Market - Key Restraints

Low sensitivity and prolonged incubation period before testing are challenges associated with mycoplasma detection.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides comprehensive competitive and company profiles of players in mycoplasma detection market. Key players covered in mycoplasma detection market report include, Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and PromoCell GmbH. These players investing in expansion of product portfolio. Moreover, they are focusing on creating strategic collaborations and agreements with other players to boost their product sales.

About the Report

This 170-page report offers an in-depth synopsis of the mycoplasma detection market, covering current and future growth opportunities, based on product type (kits & reagents, services, and systems), technique (PCR, ELISA, direct & indirect assay, and others), end user (pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations (CROs) and academic research institutes), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

