The "UK Pet Insurance: Distribution Marketing 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores consumer purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It discovers the most influential factors for customers purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the next few years.

The direct channel was the most popular among both cat and dog insurance policyholders, with 45.3% and 40.1% of individuals purchasing through this channel respectively. Consumers continue to move towards online purchases using smartphones and tablets and away from the use of PCs, as the newer technology is increasingly becoming a popular option when purchasing pet insurance.

Key Highlights

Direct-to-insurer remains the most popular channel of distribution for pet insurance, despite a decline in share in the dog insurance market.

Online via desktop PCs remains the preferred method of arranging pet cover, but its popularity has declined when compared to the previous year.

Switching levels remain low among pet insurance customers but a considerable number of new entrants continue to enter the market.

Reasons to Buy

Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the coming years.

Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how to adapt products and services to satisfy their needs.

Discover which providers lead the way in the pet space and how providers are changing the market through new innovations.

Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

Understand advertising strategies and discover which insurers are investing the most into them.

Key Topics Covered

The Purchasing Journey Provider Engagement Channel View Marketing Future Market

Companies Mentioned

Petplan

Animal Friends

Tesco Bank

Pets at Home

Direct Line

ASDA

Aviva

Argos

Healthy Pets

Sainsbury's

Admiral

Kennel Club

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxzx2m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005338/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900