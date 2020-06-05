Goldman & Co. Appoints Anthony Robert D'Aniello to Advisory Board

Goldman & Co. - Lawyers & Attorneys, has recently appointed Anthony Robert D'Aniello to the advisory board of Global Legal Group and Goldman & Co Lawyers Pty Ltd.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Goldman & Co., part of the Global Legal Group, is proud to announce that Anthony Robert D'Aniello has been appointed to the advisory board of both Global Legal Group and Goldman & Co Lawyers Pty Ltd.

About Goldman & Co. Lawyers and Global Legal Group.

Goldman & Co. specialises in dispute resolution and litigation, private investments, international tax, wealth and assets.

Goldman's discreet commercial private client expertise attracts and suits high net worth individuals, wealthy families and entrepreneurs, locally and globally.

Goldman is one of the founder members of the international Global Legal Group, with practical legal and commercial experience both onshore and offshore within many key global wealth centers such as New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Dubai, Switzerland, The UK, Caribbean and other OFC's.

With more than 27 years of experience as an attorney, banker, entrepreneur, and businessman, Anthony Robert D'Aniello is an excellent addition to the GLG and Goldman advisory boards, says Jaswinder Sekhon, Director, Global Legal Group, Principal Goldman & Co Lawyers (Australia).

"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Anthony D'Aniello to our advisory boards. I have no doubt that his advice and strategic thinking will be invaluable," said Mr. Sekhon, who has known Anthony for more than 10 years.

"Being able to offer my strategic advice to both GLG and Goldman, a globally recognized 'new law' firm that is both well-respected and one of the first to provide premium and specialized legal services from such an innovative and dynamic platform, is very important to me," Anthony Robert D'Aniello said in a statement.

For more information, please visit https://www.goldman-lawyers.com/.

About Anthony Robert D'Aniello

Anthony R. D'Aniello is a senior international attorney and consultant. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from McGill University and a Masters in Business Administration from Lake Superior State University. He received a Bachelor of Law from the University of Windsor as well as a Juris Doctor in Laws from the University of Detroit. Anthony has held several senior executive positions with both on shore and offshore banks and trust companies. Most notably as AVP with HSBC. Anthony was a founding partner, group COO, and head of wealth management for First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank in Dubai, which was named the Best Investment Bank in the UAE by World Finance in 2012. He was also the Managing Director of the first Sharia compliant trust company established in the DIFC. Anthony Robert D'Aniello was a founding partner and Co-Chairman of Global Legal Group (GLG), an international law firm that was the Family Office for Royal Families in the Middle East. Anthony continues to provide his advisory services to Royal Families in the Middle East. He has written several articles and has been published in two separate Trust and Trustees-World Survey Issues and in IFC Review. Anthony has been a guest speaker at a number of international banking and estate planning conferences all around the world. He currently acts as the Group Chief Legal Officer for Mohammad Omar Bin Haider Holding Group (MOBH).

