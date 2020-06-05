The assistive technology market is poised to grow by USD 8.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders. In addition, the adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the assistive technology market.

Patients who undergo orthopedic surgeries or suffer from orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis often require support for mobility. Such short-term and long-term disabilities along with the rise in medical emergency cases are driving the need for assistive technologies. Consequently, the adoption of mobility devices such as crutches, canes, and manual and electric wheelchairs is increasing at a rapid pace. Vendors are offering customization and additional features in mobility devices to increase the convenience and utility of these devices. Thus, the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Assistive Technology Companies:

Demant AS

Demant AS is headquartered in Denmark. The company has partnered with Koninklijke Philips NV for the development of hearing aids. Demant AS's offerings include Oticon Xceed and Viron 9.

GF Health Products Inc.

GF Health Products Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Extended care, Medical/surgical, and Healthcare/hospice. The company offers Lumex 3-in-1 Aluminum Commode and Traveler L3 Plus.

GN Store Nord AS

GN Store Nord AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates under two business segments, namely GN Hearing and GN Audio. The company offers GN Audio and Beltone Trust.

Invacare Corp.

Invacare Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: North America/home medical equipment, Institutional products group, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The company offers Get-U-Up Hydraulic Stand-Up Lift and Invacare 9000 Jymni Pediatric Wheelchairs.

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH is headquartered in Austria and offers products through the following business segments: Cochlear implants, Electric acoustic stimulation, Middle ear implant, Bone conduction implant, and Rondo. The company offers SYNCHRONY Cochlear Implant System and SONNET EAS.

Assistive Technology Market Device Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Sensory aids

Mobility aids

Others

Assistive Technology Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

