Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market penetration strategy for a medical laser system manufacturer. This success story highlights how our market penetration strategy helped the client to reduce expenses associated with inventory management and enhance market share by 37% in just one year.

Medical Laser System Market Overview:

The global market for the medical laser system is projected to experience positive growth through 2025, driven by the increasing prevalence of eye diseases and surge in the number of cosmetic surgeries. Besides, the rising number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments and the increasing importance of aesthetics laser procedures are accelerating the growth of the medical laser systems market. However, stringent safety regulations, high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedures, and technological constraints are expected to restrain the medical laser systems market growth. To address these pressing challenges, companies in the medical laser systems market are focusing on reducing time to market while coping with rising healthcare costs. Also, medical laser systems manufacturers are in the need to identify ways to capture a larger share of the existing market.

Business Challenge:

Our client, a medical laser systems manufacturer, based out of Norway, faced challenges in managing in-time supply deliveries and predicting warehouse needs while maintaining specified level of quality. Also, the company faced difficulties in adhering to a host of industry regulations, including FDA Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations and Annex 11. In addition, owing to supply chain pressures, the medical laser systems manufacturer was in the need to maximize efficiency across supply chain networks, while reducing costs and enhancing responsiveness. The client, therefore, wanted to take strategic approaches to address these challenges and enhance its market share. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market penetration strategy.

Business impact of the market penetration strategy for the medical laser systems manufacturer:

With Infiniti's market penetration strategy engagement, the client was able to analyze factors such as industry development, investment environment, medical laser systems market size, and market opportunities. By understanding the policies and regulations in the medical laser systems market, the client was able to clear the product testing procedures faster and reduce time to market. Besides, by identifying the supply chain risks in the market, they focused on designing products that are robust to withstand shipping through all types of climates and a variety of physical hazards.

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was also able to:

Efficiently forecast warehouse needs, manage inventory, and ensure timely deliveries

Comply with evolving regulations in the medical laser systems market

Reduce expenses associated with inventory management

Ensure that their products meet quality standards

Identify third-party logistics providers to help them with reverse logistics processes

Enhance market share by 37% in just one year

