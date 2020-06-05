A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a wind turbine manufacturer and explains how the client leveraged market penetration strategy to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's market penetration strategy.

"The global wind turbine manufacturing industry is projected to witness substantial growth through 2022," says a market research expert from Infiniti Research.

The factors such as population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy, and increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy are driving the wind turbine manufacturing market growth. However, technological innovations are leading to larger, more efficient wind turbines, driving down the cost of wind power while presenting new challenges in the areas of installation, transportation, and operation. To gain a leading edge in such a heavily competitive marketplace, companies in the wind turbine manufacturing market must adopt strategic growth initiatives and focus on capturing larger shares of the existing marketplace.

To deal with the crisis and its aftermath, companies in the wind turbine manufacturing market not only need to develop digital solutions quickly but also adapt their organizations to new operating models.

Business Challenges Faced

The client is a wind turbine manufacturing firm based out of Canada. The increasing demand for transportation capacity due to the growth in partial repowering activity and logistics requirements made it difficult for the company's transportation segment to ship components. Also, these transportation constraints escalated deployment risks for the company, which subsequently increased the likelihood of higher costs, missed deadlines, and lost production. Consequently, the company witnessed a huge loss in its market share. In an attempt to cover up for the losses, the wind turbine manufacturing firm wanted to innovate equipment designs, take initiatives to counteract erosion, and investigate technologies to reduce wind turbine radar interface. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market penetration strategy.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their business challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research initially de?ned the business problem by creating a framework, complete with key questions and hypotheses specific to the Canadian wind turbine manufacturing market. Also, an extensive database was generated by the team through qualitative and quantitative research. Also, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted 100+ interviews with market access experts, business executives, medical device companies, and financial analysts.

Infiniti's market penetration strategy helped the wind turbine manufacturer to:

Reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions by adopting innovative technologies and processes

Efficiently manage the supply and demand requirements

Reduce the likelihood of higher costs, missed deadlines, and lost production

Improve erosion resistance by up to 20 times.

Efficiently plan inventory and prioritize shipments

Reduce the demand shortfall by 22% and increase market share by 35%

