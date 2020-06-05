CannapharmaRx: CannaPharmaRx, Inc. Contemplates Genetic Division

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient facilities in Canada for the distribution to wholesale licensed cannabis retailers, announced today that the Company has been looking to expand their brand with a new genetics division. In addition to accurately labeling the varieties of cannabis, genetics is one of the most concerning issues within the current industry. The importance of genetics cannot be underestimated in creating the desired effects for consumers and patients.

"Different cannabis users are looking for different results within the various strains of cannabis they are utilizing," said Nick Colvin, CEO of CannaPharmaRx. "We are very excited by the prospect of incorporating a genetics division into the company to not only ensure quality control, but also to produce the best possible product. These genetics can also help us to develop heartier strains that are able to grow in a shorter time period, thus enabling us to get the end product to the user as quickly and efficiently as possible," added Colvin.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities located in Canada. CPMD has recently completed an initial acquisition of a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions or business combinations. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis in Canada through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is presently targeting acquisitions of companies in the final stages of obtaining cannabis licensee applications or those which are nearing revenue generation. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is in the process of completing an application to list its common stock on the Canadian Stock Exchange with initial trading anticipated to being during the third quarter of 2019.

Contact:

Nick Colvin

CEO

+1 778 214 5075

cannapharmarx.com

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx

