Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Der goldene Meilenstein mit frappanten Auswirkungen für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MP6A ISIN: JE00B1HNYF12 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERA IRL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERA IRL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2020 | 20:29
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minera IRL Limited: Minera IRL Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC

LIMA, Peru, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL), has been asked by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on the recent increase in the trading volume and price of the Company's common shares. The Company is not aware of any material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company continues to pursue settlement discussions with Corporación Financiera de Desarollo S.A. ("COFIDE"), which have experienced temporary delays due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Minera IRL Limited
Gerardo Pérez
President +51 1 418 - 1230
Diego Benavides+51 1 418 - 1230
CEO and Director
Carlos Ruiz De Castilla+1 778 387 5434
CFO

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

MINERA IRL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.