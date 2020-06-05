Kadmon Holdings, Inc.: Kadmon Raises $50 Million in Gross Proceeds Through Its at-the-Market Facility

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of $50.0 million through its At-The-Market (ATM) facility, including participation based on interest received from existing shareholders and new healthcare specialist institutional investors. The Company sold approximately 11.1 million shares at then-prevailing market prices. With the closing of this transaction, the Company is capitalized through the anticipated filing, approval and launch of belumosudil in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD).

The proceeds from the offering will be used to advance belumosudil toward a New Drug Application (NDA) filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020, and support related pre-commercialization activities and provide additional working capital for general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock were sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that the Company had previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Belumosudil (KD025)

Belumosudil (KD025) is a selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory response. In November 2019, the Company announced that the primary endpoint was met in a pivotal trial of belumosudil in patients with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy (ROCKstar trial). Kadmon is submitting its NDA for belumosudil under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program. Belumosudil has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA has also granted Orphan Drug Designation to belumosudil for the treatment of cGVHD.In addition to cGVHD, belumosudil is being studied in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in adults with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (KD025-209).

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products for significant unmet medical needs. Our product pipeline is focused on inflammatory and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business or our clinical trials, (ii) the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; (iii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (iv) our reliance on the success of our product candidates; (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including an NDA regarding belumosudil (KD025); (vi) our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (vii) the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; (viii) the pricing and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; (ix) the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business, product candidates and technology; (x) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and technology; (xi) our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; (xii) costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement, product liability and other claims; (xiii) regulatory developments in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and other jurisdictions; (xiv) estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; (xv) the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; (xvi) our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; (xvii) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; (xviii) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; (xix) our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; (xx) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (xxi) the use of proceeds from our recent public offerings; (xxii) the potential benefits of any of our product candidates being granted orphan drug designation; (xxiii) the future trading price of the shares of our common stock and impact of securities analysts' reports on these prices; and/or (xxiii) other risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Kadmon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ellen Cavaleri, Investor Relations

646.490.2989

ellen.cavaleri@kadmon.com

SOURCE: Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592873/Kadmon-Raises-50-Million-in-Gross-Proceeds-Through-Its-at-the-Market-Facility