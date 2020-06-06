LEAF Mobile Inc.: LEAF Partners with Treimage to Support Celebrity and Urban Artist Partnership Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSXV:LEAF), a leading creator and publisher of counter culture mobile games, has signed and in-bound and out-bound representation agreement with Treimage LLC, Branding Licensing Consultants with expertise in celebrities, artists and unique brands that are an integral part of today's culture.

"Successful products begin with great Intellectual Property "IP" as a foundation for our creative and capable teams," said CEO, Darcy Taylor. "We are very focused on building a very strong IP pipeline for our studio team to create mobile gaming experiences we believe in. The team and I are thrilled to be working alongside TreImage to unlock opportunities with their roster of celebrity, musical artists, athletes, brands, producers of feature films, streaming content and television content, entertainment entities and other intellectual properties to create original mobile games we know players will love."

Treimage LLC represents or has long standing relationships and agreements with;

Stampede Management - one of the premiere talent and brand management companies in the entertainment industry that works with and manages clients such as Snoop Dogg, Far East Movement, DJ Quik, Mystikal, YG, Airplane Boys, and Shvona Lavette. Hype Magazine - entertainment and music news source for music, fashion trends, new products and services, entertainment, events and cultural topics relevant to their daily lives, both personal and professional while spotlighting unsigned and independents seeking to gain greater exposure. HYPE has covered some of the industry's most successful artists and professionals including but not limited to: Yo Gotti, B.o.B, K Michelle, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Jon, Jadakiss, 50 Cent, Jazmine Sullivan, Caskey, Tito Lopez, Mindless Behavior, OMG Girlz, Machine Gun Kelly, Tony Savo, Edubb, Rich Boy, John Legend, Mike Jones, Ernie Hudson, Claudia Wells, Trina, Max Seigal, Ying Yang Twins, Juvenile, Nas and more. Metta World Peace (born Ronald William Artest Jr.) - former NBA player and founder of the The Panda's Friend apparel brand that embodies the symbolism of the Panda and seeks to inspire positivity and a healthy, balanced lifestyle bring a larger awareness to the importance of mental health and wellness to society. FUBU - the streetwear label founded in 1992 by Shark Tank judge Daymond John, a New York Times best-selling author, branding guru and highly sought-after motivational speaker. President Barack Obama appointed Daymond John Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, a position focused on promoting the power and importance of entrepreneurship on a global scale. Antwon Tanner - An American television personality, actor and director best known for the hit television show, One Tree Hill as "Skills."



TreImage founder and CEO, Charles Singleton explained. "TreImage is really excited about partnering with Leaf Mobile. Our plan is to grow Leaf Mobile licensing program and bring some exciting new mobile gaming experiences for years to come. TreImage has a lot of musical and entertainment relationships in the industry and working with Leaf Mobile will allow us to align our vision on where mobile gaming could be in the near future."

About TreImage LLC

TreImage is a dynamic, bi-coastal licensing and marketing agency, specializing in the development of brand expansion programs for urban artists and brands that are an integral part of today's pop culture. The principals of TreImage have been connecting businesses and creating multi-million-dollar brand extension programs for more than two decades. More information can be found at www.trelmage.com.

About LEAF Mobile Inc.

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: LEAF) is a leading creator of counterculture mobile games. Headquartered in Vancouver, with a premier development studio, LDRLY based in Nanaimo, BC, the company is highly skilled in intellectual property, mobile game development, marketing and publishing. LEAF's culture is anchored in creativity, data insights and execution, delivering highly engaging games that produce enduring player enjoyment. With over a decade of experience in game development and marketing, LEAF has consistently delivered high-grossing original and licensed IP titles that include, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots and Bud Farm 420. Our game titles are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. LEAF leverages successes in platform, IP, marketing, development and data analysis to maximize value for our global network of constituents, from players to talent to shareholders and beyond.

