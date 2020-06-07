Industry Turnover: A total of 66 216 enterprises in the entire industry and construction sector (+0.7% compared to the previous year) turned over Euro 45.0 bn (-5.1%) in the reporting period January and February 2020, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. The working-day adjusted turnover for industry and construction decreased by 4.3%. These figures coupled with a slightly increasing employment (960 728 persons, +1.2%). At establishment level (66 781 establishments, +0.7%), production sold decreased by 5.5% (working-day adjusted: -4.8%) in comparison to previous year's level and amounted to €44.3 bn in nominal terms (employing 959 971 persons, +1.2%). With €38.2 bn in nominal terms, industrial production sold fell by 7.4% compared to the previous year. The 36 384 ...

