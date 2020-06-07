Warner Music/Vienna Stock Exchange: From 8 June 2020, the shares of the listed company Warner Music Group Corp. (ISIN: US9345502036) will be added to Vienna Stock Exchanges international market segment global market . Warner Music Group is a global music company based in New York. The new blue-chip shares will be continuously tradable on the Vienna Stock Exchange starting Monday. The initial public offering (IPO) of the company took place on Nasdaq on 3 June 2020. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (05/06/2020)

