

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 262.7 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 84.2 percent on year.



That missed expectations for a surplus of 480 billion yen following the 1,917.0 billion yen surplus in March.



The trade balance reflected a deficit of 966.5 billion yen following the 103.1 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



Exports were down 23.0 percent on year at 4,909.0 trillion yen, while imports sank an annual 9.5 percent to 5,875.6 trillion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 11.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a shortfall of 949.0 billion yen.



