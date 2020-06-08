

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was revised down to 2.2 percent on year in the first quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's final reading - placing the country firmly in recession.



Analysts had expected GDP to revised up to -2.1 percent following last month's preliminary reading that had suggested a yearly drop of 3.4 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was revised to -0.6 percent - missing forecasts for -0.5 percent following the preliminary reading of 0.9 percent.



In the fourth quarter of 2019, GDP was down 1.9 percent on quarter and an upwardly revised 7.2 percent on year (originally -7.3 percent).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de