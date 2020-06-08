Approvals received from HSBC and Bpifrance for a total of €10 million in non-dilutive financing in the form of a PGE (State Guaranteed Loan).

Funding will serve to extend the Company's cash visibility into 3Q2021.

"Nanobiotix has been able to maintain business continuity and drive key strategic priorities throughout the first half of 2020. We would like to thank the French government and our banking partners at HSBC for collaborating with agility to help ensure we have the necessary resources to continue achieving our goals. All of our efforts are meant to advance the development of NBTXR3 for the benefit of millions of patients as soon as possible, and this funding is another step toward realizing our vision." Philippe Mauberna, CFO of Nanobiotix

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the "Company"), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has received financing approval from HSBC and Bpifrance for a total of €10 million in the form of state-guaranteed loans (Prêts Garantis par l'Etat, or PGE in France).

Each individual lender will provide a loan of €5 million with fixed interest rates of 0.25% and 1.75% per annum. The French government will guarantee 90% of the amounts due.

Each loan has an initial term of 1 year. Repayment of the principal amount due may be further deferred at the option of the Company until June 2025.

The approved loans are non-dilutive to shareholders and will allow the company to extend cash visibility into the third quarter of 2021.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including the sufficiency of its expected cash resources into the third quarter of 2021. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the Company's universal registration document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200607005052/en/

Contacts:

Nanobiotix

Communications Department

Brandon Owens

+1 (617) 852-4835

contact@nanobiotix.com

Investor Relations Department

Ricky Bhajun

+33 (0)1 79 97 29 99

investors@nanobiotix.com

Media Relations

France TBWA Corporate

Pauline Richaud

+ 33 (0) 437 47 36 42

Pauline.richaud@tbwa-corporate.com