Sport Capital Group Plc - Full-year Results to 31 December 2019

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2019

Chairman's Statement

I present below the audited financial results for the year ended 31stDecember 2019. The financial statements below do not constitute the full statutory accounts of the Company but are extracted from them. The Annual Report and Accounts will be posted to shareholders on 8thJune 2020, from which date a copy will also be available on the Company's website www.scgplc.co.uk.

Review of business

The Company has been seeking potential acquisitions and investment opportunities since its flotation on the Aquis Exchange Growth Market (formerly NEX Exchange Growth Market).

The loss for the year before and after taxation was £63,171 (2018: £7,973). Cash in the bank at the end of December 2019 was £11,845 (2018: £9,776).

On 28th June 2019, Mr. John Treacy resigned from the Board. At the same time, Mr. Mark Jackson re-joined the Board.

The Company retains its investment property in Leeds, which has remained let throughout 2019 on a three-year lease due to expire in August 2021 to a commercial tenant which is.

Future developments

The Directors remain focused on looking for opportunities where businesses or companies that they consider have the potential to produce profits/cash-flow for investors in the short- to medium-term.

Principal risks and uncertainties

Given the nature of the business and activity of the Company, the Directors believe that the Company is not exposed to significant risks other than liquidity risk. The Company's continued future operations depend on the ability to hold sufficient working capital to be able to meet its financial obligations. The Directors are confident that there is adequate funding to finance its immediate working capital requirements.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

5th June 2020

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

2019 2018 Note £ £ Turnover 4 20,180 10,243 Cost of sales 348 22,971 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Gross profit/(loss) 19,832 (12,728) Administrative expenses 62,120 36,201 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Operating loss (42,288) (48,929) Interest payable and similar expenses 6 10,000 5,548 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Loss before taxation (52,288) (54,477) Tax on loss 7 10,883 (46,504) ---------------------------- ---------------------------- Loss for the financial year and total comprehensive income (63,171) (7,973) ======== ========

Earnings per share

Basic loss per share (pence per share) 8 (0.053) (0.008) Diluted loss per share (pence per share) 8 (0.050) (0.007) ======== ========

All the activities of the company are from continuing operations.

SPORT CAPITAL GROUPPLC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEET

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2019 2018 Note £ £

Fixed assets

Tangible assets 9 204,436 204,436 Investments 10 65,250 57,410 -------------------------------- -------------------------------- 269,686 261,846

Current assets

Debtors 11 40,214 50,203 Cash at bank and in hand 11,845 9,776 ---------------------------- ---------------------------- 52,059 59,979 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 12 115,262 116,171 -------------------------------- -------------------------------- Net current liabilities 63,203 56,192 -------------------------------- -------------------------------- Total assets less current liabilities 206,483 205,654 -------------------------------- -------------------------------- Net assets 206,483 205,654 ======== ========

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital 14 119,234 97,990 Share premium account 15 336,482 293,726 Profit and loss account 15 (249,233) (186,062) -------------------------------- -------------------------------- Shareholders' funds 206,483 205,654 ======== ========

These financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 5thJune 2020, and are signed on behalf of the board by:

Mr Grant-Rennick

Director

This announcement has been made after due and careful consideration; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in it.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :

Sport Capital Group plc:

Simon Grant-Rennick

E-mail: sgrelk7@gmail.com

Mob: +44 797 325 3124

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser):

Graham Atthill-Beck

E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Tel: +44 20 7464 4091

Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

Brinsley Holman

E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Tel: +44 20 7464 4098

Mob: +44 777 630 2228