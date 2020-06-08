Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-06-08 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2020 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2020 Latvenergo ELEK019022A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend record TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.