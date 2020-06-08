Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-06-08 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2020 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Annual General TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2020 Latvenergo ELEK019022A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend record TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de