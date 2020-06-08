Anzeige
Montag, 08.06.2020

WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 
08.06.2020
Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Share Awards

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Centamin PLC ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE).

Director/PDMR Share Awards

Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, a conditional award of ordinary shares of nil par value were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 5 June 2023 and subject to a further two year holding period. In the normal course, the plan participant is required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vesting.

Centamin also notes that Mr Youssef El-Raghy (a PDMR but not a Director of the Company) accepted share awards granted to him in the Company pursuant to the Company's Deferred Bonus Share Plan (the "DBSP") on 5 June 2020.

For more details on the PSP, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

Table. 2020 Share Awards

Name

Director/PDMR

Number of Awards

Martin Horgan

Director

590,000 PSP Awards

Ross Jerrard

Director

390,000 PSP Awards

Youssef El-Raghy

PDMR

110,000 PSP Awards

60,000 DBSP Awards

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

Kelsey Traynor

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

+44 (0) 207 466 5151


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/593056/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Share-Awards

