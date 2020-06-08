Green bonds have experienced rapid growth since their inception in 2007, and participants in the solar energy industry stand to benefit. In 2019, issuers launched over US$250 billion in green bonds offerings, representing 51% growth year over year.While green bonds are not immune from the broader capital markets disruptions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the fundamental drivers for long-term growth of the market remain in place. As the green bond market continues to develop, solar energy industry participants can benefit from a synergy between green bond investor demand and inherent industry ...

