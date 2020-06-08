Anzeige
Montag, 08.06.2020
Anaqua Named as GM's End-to-End IP Management Provider

Global automotive innovator drives IP lifecycle efficiencies through Anaqua software and services

BOSTON, June 08, 2020, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that General Motors(GM) has selected Anaqua to help manage its extensive global patent and design portfolio.

Through the agreement, GM will leverage Anaqua's fully integrated software and services to streamline their IP management lifecycle globally. As the company's centralized IP management system, Anaqua will help support GM's invention, patent, and design management, enhance internal and outside counsel collaboration, provide patent annuity payment services, and offer real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capabilities for enhanced IP strategy.

"We are excited to welcome General Motors, one of the largest and most innovative automobile manufacturers globally, as they join Anaqua's client roster," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "For GM to place their trust in Anaqua further demonstrates the importance of successful IP management in the auto industry around the globe, and Anaqua's position as a key partner in the industry's continued innovation worldwide."

GM is a global company committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. GM, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Bajoun, and Wuling brands.

About Anaqua
Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
PR Manager,Anaqua (https://go.anaqua.com/en/gns/GM)
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com (mailto:ahollis@Anaqua.com)

