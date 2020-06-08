Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Suspension of Trading 08-Jun-2020 / 07:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following securities have been suspended trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 7:30am 08/06/2020 pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by AQSE. Lombard Capital plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: LCAP ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 68423 EQS News ID: 1064883 End of Announcement EQS News Service

