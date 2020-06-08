Please be informed that Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 June 2020. Name: Monsenso ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061277977 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: MONSO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 13,215,465 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 35517391 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196095 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=779676