AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (INRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 05/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.0028 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8810319 CODE: INRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRAM Sequence No.: 68438 EQS News ID: 1064969 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 08, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)