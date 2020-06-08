AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL DEALING DATE: 05/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.0084 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 264247 CODE: BRZ ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 68441 EQS News ID: 1064979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

