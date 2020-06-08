AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2020 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 05/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.8455 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43130688 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 68473 EQS News ID: 1065059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2020 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)