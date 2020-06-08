SDS Reinforces Product Management With UniCredit Top Manager Susanna Scheffold

VIENNA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susanna Scheffold, ex-UniCredit Global Head of Securities Services for AT/CEE, will assume the executive function in SDS GEOS product management for the market leader for financial market operation solutions.

SDS (Software Daten Service) is a leading European provider of digital software and service solutions for the international financial service industry. With SDS GEOS, SDS provides a highly competitive off-the-shelf software for automated and global securities processing. For 2020, SDS expects processing volumes of about 100 million transactions via SDS GEOS applications at renowned banks all over Europe.

In order to further expand continuous business growth and the strong competitiveness of SDS GEOS, Susanna Scheffold will take on the position of Head of Product Management SDS GEOS. Susanna Scheffold already had product and customer responsibility in her leadership role of custody business for Austria and CEE at the Global Securities Services of the UniCredit group. Until 2016, she was successfully active at this group in various national and international segments in the context of securities operations, NAV calculation, Run and Change of the processing systems or efficiency strategies.

"Extensive industry knowledge is the prerequisite for the development of outstanding product solutions. SDS has always placed great importance on having profound and comprehensive banking know-how available within the team in addition to IT expertise in order to develop the best software solutions for the financial industry. With Susanna Scheffold, we gain a top expert and an industry insider," adds Ernst Kendlbacher, SDS Managing Director.

