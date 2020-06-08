Anzeige
Montag, 08.06.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
betFIRST Welcomes Betsoft Games

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 08, 2020has introduced Betsoft to their online casino library.

betFIRST handpicks each of their ever-growing family of providers to bring their customers a diverse range of casino entertainment products. Betsoft are responsible for crowd-pleasing slot games including Stampede and Legend of the Nile which are certain be met with lots of enthusiasm by betFIRST's Belgian market.

betFIRST CEO Alexis Murphy reflects: "Betsoft has long been in our sights as one of the best casino game providers in the industry. We know how much our customers will love their unique and innovate product designs, and we're proud to feature the best of their game collection here at betFIRST Casino".

The addition of Betsoft adds to the already generous range of games at betFIRST, further extending their reach and presence as a leading online casino platform in Belgium.

Contact: pr@betfirst.be

