

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent month-on-month in April, after a 0.7 percent drop in March. In February, output had increased 2.5 percent.



Several industries experienced significant declines of more than 10 percent due to Covid-19, the agency said.



The production in electronics industry declined 22.6 percent fall in April and production in textile and leather decreased 20.1 percent.



Meanwhile, production in pharmaceutical industry rose 1.8 percent, and wood and paper industry, printing companies increased the most by 16.4 percent.



The industrial turnover declined 9.3 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

