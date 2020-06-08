Atos International: Atos publishes its 2019 Integrated Report and paves the way for a more responsible era

Paris, June 8, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today publishes its second Integrated Report presenting the Group's financial and extra-financial performance, strategy, governance and key achievements for the year 2019. The report addresses the risks and opportunities, challenges and initiatives of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It has been prepared in accordance with the 2019 Universal Registration Document and in strict compliance with the recommendations of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), option "comprehensive", and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

At a time when the world is experiencing an unprecedented crisis, Atos, in its 2019 Integrated Report, demonstrates how sustainability is rooted in all its activities, according to its "raison d'être" (statement of purpose). Atos is therefore ready to support its customers pursue their digital transformation journey, in the "new normal", in a fully sustainable, responsible way.

Whilst the safety of its employees has been Atos' top priority throughout this Covid-19 crisis, Atos is also fully committed to continue to invest in helping its employees acquire new skills and competences to adapt to the digital world.

Elie Girard, Chief Executive Officer of Atos, said: "This 2019 Integrated Report highlights Atos' ever-increasing environmental ambitions, because in a world in perpetual motion, economic performance cannot be decoupled from environmental and societal ambitions. The crisis we are going through can only amplify the trend towards decarbonization and a more responsible world. Atos is ideally positioned to create more value for all its stakeholders around this trend and my commitment is to accompany our clients on the road to carbon neutrality."

