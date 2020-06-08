The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on June 8, 2020: ISIN code LT0000630071 --------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB01023D --------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB01023D --------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-06-10 --------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-04-01 --------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR --------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 --------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,1 --------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,050 --------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,033 --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,040 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 345 650 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 100 000 000,00 --------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 100 208 444,87 --------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com