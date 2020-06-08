INDIA, June 8, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic is being battled across the world. The businesses and organizations have come to an ambiguous halt. In such uncertain times, businesses are reorienting their approach towards the new normal. Especially, for an industry like Events and Conferences, where the real essence is a large gathering of like-minded people which enables the creation of one of experience. Adapting to the new norm, Clavent is organizing a virtual conference on 25th and 26th June 2020 named the "EMERGE 2020 HR TECH SUMMIT", in which they will be trying to recreate all those elements of an offline conference in an online environment.EMERGE 2020 HR TECH SUMMIT will bring together the world's most prominent HR leaders and innovators creating the future of work. It will be a virtual gathering of all evangelists who are not only thinking about the changes ahead but actually laying the groundwork for that future today. Emerge will cover the latest factors that are set to transform the future of HR technology and data functions. Not only this, but Clavent has successfully retained all the elements of an offline conference in a virtual world and thus enables a digital networking platform that will allow unrivaled real-time interaction and seamless networking experience with speakers, sponsors, and fellow delegates.At EMERGE 2020, speakers will largely touch upon three trending themes - Innovation & Leadership, Talent Management, and Learning & Well-being.Do have a look at the speaker lineup and the topics they will be discussing below:- Role of Leadership in maintaining Work-Life BalanceBhavya Misra, HR Director - PepsiCo- Learning in the Age of Social DistancingBen Eubanks, Principal Analyst - Lighthouse Research & Advisory- Science of WellbeingVaradharaju Janardhanan, Vice President and Head HR - [24]7.ai- Building a Digital CultureKomal Singh, Senior HR Business Partner - India & APAC - InMobi- Attracting GenZAnil Kumar Misra, Vice President, and Chief People Officer - Magicbricks- Myth of Employee EngagementJonas Prasanna, International HR Business Partner - Boeing- In a Crisis: CHROs Step Up to New ChallengesPrithvi Shergill, Chief Business Officer - K PISOFT- Future of workDr. Ankita Singh, Senior Vice President & Global Head HR - C ignex Datamatics- Augmented Talent - Harnessing the Cognitive Capital of People at WorkVenkatesh Palabatla, CHRO - G MR Hyderabad International Airport- Leverage on Tech & Analytics to keep a tab of Productivity & EngagementSteven Yong, CAO HR - HSBC- The Power of Collective IntelligenceSaswati Sinha, Head- Human Resources - C heil India- Designing a Future Proof Learning StrategySusan Armstrong, Managing Partner - Global Training Transformation- People, Process, AutomationAugustus Azariah, Human Resources Leader - IBM- The Future of Work and HRManish Bahl, Associate Vice President, Center for the Future of Work - CognizantThe speakers will demonstrate how technologies are being delivered in record time that accelerates their productivity and efficiency. Discover effective ways to enhance progress and create impact, directly from customers and professionals who are going to share their unique expertise.Get ready to make the most out of this fantastic opportunity to gain more insights, learn about the latest trends that will influence the future of HR technology, and identify the measures that you are going to take to enhance your skills.Event Website Link: https://www.clavent.com/emerge-2020-hr-tech-summit/For more information drop an email at contact@clavent.comSource: CLAVENTCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.