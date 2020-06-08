Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
60% in einer Woche - da geht noch mehr! Diese Woche neue Hammer-News erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2020 | 12:04
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019

Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019

PR Newswire

London, June 8

08 June 2020

Housing Association Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28

Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019

Annual Reporting and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:


https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177648/HAF_PLC___Financial_statement_2019_01_06_2020.pdf


For further information please contact:

Housing Association Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.