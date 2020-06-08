Housing Association Funding Plc - Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019
PR Newswire
London, June 8
08 June 2020
Housing Association Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800HR2KHJUPT18L28
Annual Reporting and Financial Statements 2019
Annual Reporting and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177648/HAF_PLC___Financial_statement_2019_01_06_2020.pdf
For further information please contact:
Housing Association Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de