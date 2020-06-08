The parent of Italian tracker business Convert has entered the Brazilian solar market with plans for agri-business products and other systems.From pv magazine Latam. U.S.-engineered products and infrastructure development company Valmont Industries Inc has acquired a majority stake in Brazilian solar developer Solbras. The financial terms of the transaction were not revealed. Valmont said Solbras will be rebranded 'Valley' and will expand its Brazilian PV offering into agri-business in particular, as well as other sectors of the economy. "Combined with the strong presence of Valley equipment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...