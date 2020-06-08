PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Results of the Annual General Meeting 08-Jun-2020 / 12:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Annual General Meeting PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that the following resolutions were all passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 5 June 2020 in Cherepovets, Russia: 1. To re-elect the Board of Directors of PAO Severstal in the following body: Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov, Alexander Anatolievich Shevelev, Alexey Gennadievich Kulichenko, Andrey Alexeevich Mityukov, Agnes Anna Ritter, Philip John Dayer, David Alun Bowen, Veikko Sakari Tamminen, Vladimir Alexandrovich Mau, Alexander Alexandrovich Auzan. 2. To distribute profits for the 2019 year via paying a dividend of 26.26 rubles per share. The record date for the dividend payment is 16 June 2020; Not to distribute the remainder of the profits for the 2019 year. 3. To pay a dividend of 27.35 rubles per share for the first quarter 2020. The record date for the dividend payment is 16 June 2020; 4. To approve JSC KPMG (INN: 7702019950. The Principal Registration Number of the Entry in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations: 11603053203) as the Auditor of PAO Severstal. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: AGM TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 68487 EQS News ID: 1065227 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 08, 2020 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)