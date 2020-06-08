Podcast Series Launch: "Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy" a Podcast Series by Gisele Maxwell and Mary Vivian Braunschneider, Which Walks You Through Your Business Mindset Journey

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / ABOUT THE PODCAST SERIES: "Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy: the Podcast Series", is not only about generating money, it is a concept that holds you accountable for being the best version of yourself in a business setting. In this series, we will pinpoint practices to instigate and accelerate your entrepreneur mind. We will provide a roadmap as well as anecdotes and tips from our own lives to precisely show you how to create a business that will light up your soul.

LAUNCH DATE: Gisele and Mary will launch their podcast series online through www.freeandrichbeyongwealthy.com, on June 8th 2020. The Series also allows subscribers to get a free online copy of Gisele's International Bestseller: "Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy", and immediate access to the private Facebook group where bi-weekly Q&A sessions will be held.

ABOUT Gisele: Dr. Gisele Maxwell is a scientist, businesswoman, business coach and international bestselling author. Originally from France, where she earned a Ph.D. in Physics, she came to the United States to conduct post-doctoral research at Stanford University. After successfully holding several managerial positions in various companies, she became co-founder and CEO of her own company and held that position for 12 years. Her journey as a CEO and businessperson compelled her to share her insights to help other aspiring entrepreneurs start their own businesses

ABOUT Mary: (@nowmaryvivian) is a sales, marketing & advertising executive as well as a success and mindset coach. Mary has had an extensive 25+ year career in the media industry including many leadership roles at the Chicago Tribune and VP of Sales at the Los Angeles Times. Her journey led her to launch her first business, MVB Consulting, Inc. in 2017, so she could live her dream of owning her own business and share incredible life-changing information to help so many others...as it has helped her, her family and so many of her clients.

For more information, contact Gisele on the following handles below:

Email: gisele@freeandrichbeyondwealthy.com

Instagram: freeandrichbeyondwealthy

Facebook: Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy

Website: www.freeandrichbeyondwealthy.com

LinkedIn Gisele: https://www.linkedin.com/in/giselemaxwell/

LinkedIn Mary: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-vivian-braunschneider-4492a06/

SOURCE: Gisele Maxwell

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593061/Podcast-Series-Launch-Free-and-Rich-Beyond-Wealthy-a-Podcast-Series-by-Gisele-Maxwell-and-Mary-Vivian-Braunschneider-Which-Walks-You-Through-Your-Business-Mindset-Journey