

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland industrial production decreased at the fastest pace in five months in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Industrial output decreased 7.6 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 16.4 percent rise in March. This was the biggest decrease since November 2019, when output was down 11.4 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production growth eased to 5.9 percent from 24.9 percent in March.



Industrial turnover decreased 9 percent from March and fell 6.1 percent from the same period last year.



