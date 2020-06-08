Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
60% in einer Woche - da geht noch mehr! Diese Woche neue Hammer-News erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2020 | 12:40
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 5

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 5 June 2020 were:

574.62p Capital only
578.76p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 55,000 ordinary shares on 04th June 2020, the Company has 83,643,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.