Summer Will Come - A New Hopeful Initiative Aims to Raise Funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation - Powered by the United Nations Foundation

LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a summer which feels all but cancelled, newly formed charitable initiative, Summer Will Come, launches an optimistic campaign to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization - powered by the United Nations Foundation.

Summer Will Come believes that COVID-19 can be beaten, but only if everyone comes together to fight it as one global team. Because to truly defeat COVID-19 anywhere it must be tackled everywhere.

Despite this, the pandemic has created division. Globalism has given way to nationalism, and cooperation to competition. But diseases don't respect borders and the COVID-19 is affecting communities all over the world. In countries like the UK, the virus and its effects have had enormous impacts. However, in countries lacking the healthcare infrastructure, medical supplies and resources to tackle COVID-19; the impacts will be far greater. The world must work together to ensure that everyone, everywhere has equal access to the care they need. Summer Will Comeis designed to help everyone to play their part.

Working with media, brands and influencers, Summer Will Come has launched a range of limited-edition tees, all profits of which will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Designed by Seattle-based graphic design artist Tyler Spangler, emblazoned with the upbeat message of 'Summer Will Come' and available to buy on www.summerwillcome.org the T-shirts are a simple, optimistic reminder that COVID-19 can be tackled. Everyone can help beat COVID-19 in just a T-shirt.

An exceptional initial media donation of £3m has been made by Clear Channel. A series of bright optimistic posters promoting the campaign have been created in association with Atomic London and can be seen on 2500 UK out of home sites.

Sarah Booth, co-director at Summer Will Comesaid, "We believe that by working together as a global community, we have the ability to tackle COVID-19. Summer Will Comehelps us do that. Every purchase represents an act of kindness, a donation to the global response. And every time someone wears a T-shirt, they share their message of hope with those around them. The more of us who join forces, the closer we will be to a solution, the sooner we can clear the clouds, and Summer Will Come."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177608/Summer_Will_Come.jpg