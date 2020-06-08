Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Business Challenge:

The client, a clinical research organization, based out of the United States, faced difficulties in recruiting healthy volunteers for the first stage of drug testing. Moreover, a large number of patients dropped out of clinical trials during the final phase largely from the fear of receiving a lower standard of care. As a result, the company faced challenges in meeting enrollment deadlines. This subsequently resulted in a $1.1 million loss for the client. The client, therefore, sought to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring and reporting solutions.

Our Approach

As a part of the market monitoring and reporting solution, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted 100+ interviews with market experts, business executives, strategy managers, marketing managers, and clinical research organizations. Also, validation of market data and study results was done through an additional set of open-ended discussions with industry experts to ensure accuracy.

The experts recommended the client to adopt data-driven strategies to enhance patient recruitment and retention. This helped the client to streamline processes and become more efficient at finding participants for clinical trials.

The experts also helped the client to understand the factors behind patient dropouts. The client realized that multiple on-site visits in short periods of time were one of the major factors for patient dropouts. The identification of factors behind patient churn helped the client to take proactive approaches to retain them.

Business impact of the market monitoring and reporting solution for the clinical research company:

The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify the total addressable market in the United States. Also, the experts helped the client to devise a patient profiling model to create a profile of typical patients for each trial, which subsequently helped them to target the right patients. By implementing technology solutions, including web-based patient portal, patient registries, and online forums, the client was able to directly recruit patients and improve patient retention. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to witness an increase in sales by 33% and save 25% on operating costs.

By leveraging Infiniti's market monitoring and reporting solution, the client was also able to:

Develop strategies for targeted advertising

Recruit healthy volunteers for their clinical trials and reduce patient dropouts

Reduce delays in bringing new drugs to the market and meet enrollment deadlines

Curtail losses in profits and enhance patient recruitment and retention in clinical trials by 2X

