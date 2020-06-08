DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Jun-2020 / 11:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 243,914 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 243,914 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 243,914 - Price GBP NIL e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification GB007995243 code b) Nature of the Sale of 120,534 of the shares vested under the Renewi transaction plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) on 5 June 2020 to cover withholding taxes and commission. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares sold to cover taxes Shares sold to cover taxes and commission and commission Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.26125 120,534 d) Aggregated information 120,534 - Aggregated volume GBP0.26125 per share - Price e) Date of the 5 June 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 216,108 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 216,108 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 216,108 - Price GBP NIL e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification GB007995243 code b) Nature of the Sale of 102,170 of the shares vested under the Renewi transaction plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) on 5 June 2020 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares sold to cover taxes Shares sold to cover taxes and commission and commission Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.26125 102,170 d) Aggregated information 102,170 - Aggregated volume GBP0.26125 per share - Price e) Date of the 5 June 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme 2015 award, third tranche 2016 award, second tranche 2017 award, first tranche c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 21,698 GBPNIL 41,017 GBPNIL 42,043 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 104,758 - Price GBP NIL e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2020 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)

instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification GB007995243 code b) Nature of the Sale of 49,518 of the shares released under the Renewi transaction plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 5 June 2020 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares sold to cover taxes Shares sold to cover taxes and commission and commission Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.26125 10,259 GBP0.26125 19,388 GBP0.26125 19,871 d) Aggregated information 49,518 - Aggregated volume GBP0.26125 per share - Price e) Date of the 5 June 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 60,978 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 60,978 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 60,978 - Price GBP NIL e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialties Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification GB007995243 code b) Nature of the Sale of 28,838 of the shares vested under the Renewi transaction plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) on 5 June 2020 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares sold to cover taxes Shares sold to cover taxes and commission and commission Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.26125 28,838 d) Aggregated information 28,838 - Aggregated volume GBP0.26125 per share - Price e) Date of the 5 June 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 60,978 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 60,978 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 60,978 - Price GBP NIL e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification GB007995243 code b) Nature of the Sale of 35,780 of the shares vested under the Renewi transaction plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) on 5 June 2020 to cover withholding taxes and commission. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares sold to cover taxes Shares sold to cover taxes and commission and commission Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.26125 35,780 d) Aggregated information 35,780 - Aggregated volume GBP0.26125 per share - Price e) Date of the 5 June 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Wim Geens 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Commercial Belgium Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 60,978 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2017 grant) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 60,978 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 60,978 GBP NIL - Price e) Date of the transaction 5 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Contact Philip Griffin-Smith Group Company Secretary Company.secretary@renewi.com ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2020 06:53 ET (10:53 GMT)