

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer prices declined in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



Consumer prices decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year in May after staying flat in April.



Prices of goods were down 1.6 percent annually, while that of services increased 1.8 percent.



The annual fall was driven by the weakness in transport, clothing and footwear and housing. Meanwhile, food prices advanced 2.5 percent and alcohol and tobacco prices gained 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent, following a 0.5 percent decrease in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

