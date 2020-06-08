The Businessman's Mind: Ray Mills Run for Success and Justice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Success does not come overnight. It means you have to face multiple obstacles and undergo trials that will pull you back to square one or totally destroy your spirit to go on. Also, multiple roadblocks ahead of you may cover your path or ask you to take a U-turn that will inhibit you from reaching your goal immediately. But if you have the determination and do not succumb to these variables then success is just around the corner. That is how Ray Mills, a successful businessman, climbed his way up to the millionaire's club.

Who is Ray Mills? Ray Mills is a 34-year-old entrepreneur who grew up in a crime-stricken area right outside of Atlanta called College Park in Georgia. He had gone through a lot of setbacks and mistakes before he was able to reach the top. During dark times, he was fully supported by his loving wife and three beautiful children. His family is Ray's beacon of light when he was as he described it, "in a very dark place." As an agent of change and with a belief that the youth is the future, he founded The Mills Academy. It is a childcare development center located in the same area he grew up, providing a safe and nurturing environment suitable for a child's growth and development. The school aims to produce leaders that defy stereotypical odds.

Ray is more than just a businessman and a family guy. He is also one of the best-selling authors that the world has known. If you are interested in having your own business and you are hesitant because you just simply don't know how or where to start, then his book will be of great help! This magnificent piece of art is entitled "Let's Start a Business". It is what the title means. What you will learn here is also applicable to your life. Also, he had written "Positively Living". It talks about optimism in life and thinking of possibilities. These two books are the real testament that success is not grown in your backyard rather it is a huge investment of your time, efforts, and determination.

Have you heard of the two gentlemen who ran from Atlanta to Ferguson, Missouri? Yes, he is that same guy - Ray Mills. Ray together with Londrelle Hall ran more than 540 miles for nearly three weeks to draw attention to the unlawful killing of an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown. This tragic incident inspired the creation of their foundation, Run for Justice. It is the start of their movement for police brutality awareness and racial injustice. From this perspective, they envisioned this program to help build communities through educational programs, workshops with African-American history and arts, and youth empowerment.

