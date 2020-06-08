Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 8
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 5 June 2020 was 848.23 (ex income) 850.77p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
08 June 2020
