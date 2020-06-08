SpendEdge is a leading procurement intelligence and strategic sourcing partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and several other companies across industries ranging from pharmaceutical and life sciences to transportation with expertise in supply market intelligence, spend analysis and benchmarking, supply chain risk assessment, and category management. SpendEdge offers critical market data and analysis that enables our clients to make smart sourcing decisions resulting in lower costs, improved profits, and reduced risk. The company's latest procurement platform SpendEdge Insights offers users the ability to access 800+ procurement reports and avail complimentary COVID-19 category impact assessments for every purchase made on the platform, Try For Free.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005029/en/

Testing is one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare providers amidst the coronavirus outbreak. In response to the rapidly growing need and the shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents, several diagnostic test manufacturers around the world are committed to developing and supplying rapid test kits to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SpendEdge has been actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on procurement and supply of diagnostic testing kits in global markets.

Top COVID-19 testing kit manufacturers in the US

Abbott

Abott primarily focuses on cardio metabolic disease, infectious disease, and toxicology. Being prominent in the field of diagnostic testing, the company is now one of the top Coronavirus (COVID-19) test kit manufacturers in the US.

Avellino

Avellino is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. The company specializes in precision medicine and aims to create new opportunities for earlier disease protection through genetic disorder testing, beginning with ophthalmology.

BD

BD is a global medical technology company that provides innovative solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management, promote infection prevention, and equip surgical and interventional procedures.

BGI

BGI Genomics company has been actively involved in assisting researchers and coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers to understand further the molecular structure of SARS-CoV-2 and pathogenesis of the disease COVID-19.

BioFire

BioFire Diagnostics, Inc. offers a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in nasopharyngeal swabs in transport media from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

BioMedomics

Founded in 2007, BioMedomics is a privately held clinical diagnostics company located in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Biomerieux

BioMérieux has been a global leader in vitro diagnostics. The company's subsidiary, BioFire, is one of the coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in the US that has received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. FDA.

CDC

The Communicable Disease Center (CDC) is one of the major operating components of the Department of Health and Human Services and is recognized as the nation's premier health promotion, prevention, and preparedness agency.

Cepheid

Cepheid has developed an automated molecular test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test claims to provide rapid detection of COVID-19 virus in as soon as 30 minutes for positive results with less than a minute of hands-on time to prepare the sample.

Chembio

Chembio is dedicated to delivering exceptional products that provide ease of use, and rapid and accurate results at the point-of-care (POC).

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology.

CTK Biotech

CTK Biotech specializes in developing and manufacturing innovative immunodiagnostic tools and point of care diagnostic test kits for the IVD community worldwide.

Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator that specialized in diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental and applied solutions.

DiaSorin

DiaSorin is an Italian multinational Group and a global leader in the market for in-vitro diagnostics. For over 40 years, DiaSorin has been playing a pivotal role in developing, producing, and commercializing diagnostic tests for a wide range of clinical areas.

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Epitope Diagnostics has recently introduced immunoassay kits exclusively for the qualitative detection of COVID-19. These coronavirus COVID 19 testing kits have proven results from clinical testing in China.

Grifols

Established in 1909, Grifols is a global healthcare company and one of the largest plasma companies worldwide.

Hologic

In March 2020, Hologic received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for their first COVID-19 test, the Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assay.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

IDT's primer and probe kits have been approved by the CDC for use as a key component of the CDC EUA testing protocol for the diagnosis and detection of COVID-19.

LabCorp

LabCorp is a global life sciences company that is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina. The company is committed to guiding patient care through its comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services.

Liferiver Biotech

Liferiver is a PCR-based molecular diagnostics solution provider, primarily involved in developing, manufacturing marketing real-time PCR diagnostic kits as well as instruments.

Luminex

Luminex has developed multiple solutions to enhance their NxTAG and ARIES offerings in order to automate and facilitate the detection of coronavirus.

LumiraDX

LumiraDX and Chembio recently announced their COVID-19 strategic partnership to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for the detection of the COVID-19 virus.

Mesabiotech

Mesa Biotech has developed a qualitative, visually read test utilizing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to detect SARS-CoV-2.

NeuMoDX

NeuMoDx Molecular, a sample-to-result molecular diagnostic company, is focused on providing high throughput testing solutions to hospital and commercial reference laboratories.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer focuses on delivering unique solutions in diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets.

Primer Design

Primer Design, a company focused on the design, manufacture, validation, and supply of real-time PCR kits, was founded in the year 2005.

Qiagen

Qiagen is a leading provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research. The company's QIAstat-Dx test kit for COVID-19 recently received emergency use authorization(EUA) from the U.S. FDA.

Quest Diagnostics

In April, Quest Diagnostics launched IgG antibody serology testing by blood draw to help patients and healthcare professionals identify who may have been previously exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Quidel

Quidel is a well-known provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems.

Roche

Roche is one of the world's largest biotech companies that leads the industry in the development of diagnostics products for cancer, cardiac health, infectious diseases, women's health and in diabetes management.

Sherlock Biosciences

Sherlock Biosciences focuses on catering to unmet needs in infectious disease, oncology, agriculture, and other areas to transform diagnostic testing and global public health.

Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher's thermo scientific tecnai spirit was used transmission electron microscope was used to characterize the COVID-19 pathogen in January 2020.

Wadsworth

Wadsworth Center is a science-based community committed to protecting and improving the health of New Yorkers through laboratory analysis, investigations, and research, as well as laboratory certification and educational programs.

XCR diagnostics

XCR Diagnostics, Inc. (XCRDx) was founded in the year 2015 with the goal of developing and delivering a simple, easy to use system to the molecular diagnostic near-patient testing market.

Read the complete article for comprehensive insights on the top COVID-19 testing kit manufacturers across regions including North America, EMEA, and APAC.

SpendEdge Insights is the go-to-platform for companies looking to streamline supply chain activities and access real-time market data on an easy to use platform. Not only do we offer the best platform to source latest market data, we also offer a host of premium features for no additional cost! Sign up, it's free.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005029/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us