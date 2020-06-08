ClickStream Corporation: Emmy-Award Winning Journalist and Documentary Film Producer, Amber Theoharis, Joins Clickstream as Vice President of Original Programming for WinQuik

Theoharis To Develop Programing And Content For Company's Synchronized Mobile And Digital Gaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Clickstream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that Amber Theoharis has joined the company as Vice President of Development for Original Programming for the WinQuik mobile technology gaming platform. The Emmy Award winning personality will also host a variety of shows on the app set to launch this fall.

Theoharis is best known for her on-air work as a multi-media personality appearing on NFL Network, Fox Sports, FS1, and The NFL on Westwood One. Prior to moving to Los Angeles in 2012, Amber spent nine years in the Baltimore/Washington market as an anchor/reporter for Mid Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), MLB Network, WRC-TV, and WBFF-TV. She also served as the first female sports anchor in the Columbus, OH market at WSYX-TV and held several other on-air positions earlier in her career after graduating in 2000 from The University of Maryland's Philip Merrill School of Journalism.

In addition to her 20-year award-winning television career, Amber is a writer and producer. Her documentary The Weight of Gold, co-executive produced by Michael Phelps and Podium Pictures will debut on HBO July 29, 2020. She has become a prominent voice for women's empowerment with her articles published in TIME, Fortune, Sports Illustrated and Thrive Global.

Amber Theoharis states, "We are preparing to rapidly develop a wide range of content and programing ahead of WinQuik's launch. I am a fan of the model and look forward to creating diverse and engaging programing that challenges our audience and provides them the ability to compete for real money."

Michael Handelman, CFO, of Clickstream states, "We are confident that Amber's experience in live broadcasting and the creation of programming will dramatically drive Clickstream's ability to deliver top-notch original content to WinQuik's audience."

Theoharis joins NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and former ESPN personality Howie "The Sultan of Trivia" Schwab on the Clickstream team.

Clickstream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition.

