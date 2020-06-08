Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series

Live video moderated discussion with CEO, Jeffrey Eisenberg, on Tuesday, June 16th at 12:00 PM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, today announced that Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic, will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART™ has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen®, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen® has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and receives royalty payments under this agreement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

